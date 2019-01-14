Transport Canada officials look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

Ottawa police hope later today to release the identities of three people killed in Friday’s deadly bus crash in the city.

Twenty three people were also injured in the crash which saw a double-decker bus slam into a bus station in the city’s west end at the start of the evening rush hour.

Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa Police says several of the people hurt had limbs amputated.

REALTED: People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

The Ottawa Hospital received 14 patients from the crash and officials said Sunday in a tweet that their critically injured survivors have improved and are now in serious condition.

The police investigation is now focusing on speaking with eyewitnesses and combing through the wreckage of the bus looking for clues about what caused the accident.

RELATED: Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Police are still looking to speak with witnesses who were at the Westboro transit station during or before the crash.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet
Next story
Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

Just Posted

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

Vancouver Giants down Victoria Royals in Langley

Win increases G-Men lead in B.C. Division to nine points over second-place Royals

Indoor golf returns to Langley

‘You just don’t get wet. You don’t get cold. You can eat your chicken wings’ owner says

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

B.C. police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Rourke Desmanche was found Jan. 13 on Pembroke Street in Victoria

Mans pleads guilty to throwing butcher knife at RCMP officer

Conditional discharge, probation imposed in Surrey Provincial Court Monday

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Searchers scour area north of Horseshoe Bay for missing woman

The woman, from Saskatchewan, went missing Sunday night

Most Read