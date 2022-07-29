The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa posts surplus of $5.3B for first two months of 2022-23 fiscal year

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $23.8 billion for the same period of 2021-22. There were surpluses of $2.7 billion for each of April and May.

The federal government says its 2022-23 financial results continue to improve compared to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were down $17.9 billion, or 23.3 per cent, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals, businesses and other levels of government.

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent, primarily driven by hot inflation and higher interest rates.

Revenue for the period was up $12.1 billion, or 20.3 per cent. Net actuarial losses were $1.7 billion for the period, compared with almost $2.6 billion a year earlier.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

Just Posted

Townhouses under construction in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Langley Advance Times files)
In Our View: Many kinds of variety needed for housing

Volunteers played ‘Tetris’ to get goods into light planes during the November flood relief efforts based out of Langley Regional Airport. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Township helps fund volunteer relief pilots group

A re-enactment of the arrival of the fur brigades during a previous Brigade Days in Fort Langley. The event was postponed due to COVID but has resumed for 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Canoe arrival re-enacted in Fort Langley on holiday Monday

Joanne Estelle Plourde (centre) sang a traditional song at a previous local history event. (Langley Advance Times files)
Area’s French heritage in spotlight at Langley picnic