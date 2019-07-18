Otter Co-op breaks ground on bigger and better gas bar in Aldergrove

‘Green’ fuel coming to the gas bar following four months of renovations

There’s going to be a new way to fuel up in the Fraser Valley.

Otter Co-op’s Aldergrove gas bar and cardlock has begun undergoing upgrades to “serve customers better,” ushered in by a ceremonial sod-turning on Tuesday (July 16).

Completed construction will unveil a modified six-pump and -lane gas bar, renovated convenience store and expanded cardlock facility, which will reside just north of the current bar at 24795 Fraser Hwy.

As it stands now, the cardlock is located directly behind the gas bar, which has amounted to “a lot of congestion,” Co-op project and facilities manager Greg Hallett said.

Co-op has owned the two sites for several decades now.

On the western parcel, an old house and trees have been demolished to make room for the consolidation of the two properties and proposed construction.

“We’ve been working on this project for ten years,” said Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson.

By Monday morning, sparse greenery and shrubs left on the site had been completely cleared to make way for further excavation work.

New additions are estimated to be completed by late fall, following four months of renovation work, Nicholson confirmed.

Following this, Otter Co-op will debut its own alternative fuel offering: Flex E-85 fuel.

The “high-octane” and “green” fuel results in significantly reduced carbon emissions and is compatible with vehicles that have a flex-fuel logo, Nicholson mentioned.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op will put $6.6-million back into their member’s wallets

Otter Co-op will be the first provider of this alternative fuel in the Fraser Valley, and one of the first in British Columbia.

The domestically-produced fuel blend contains between 51 to 83 per cent ethanol, a much higher percentage than regular gasoline which contains upwards of 10 per cent.

“And It’s mandated by the government to be 30 cents per litre cheaper,” the CEO said about its projected cost.

“We’re always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our members and customers and provide them with exceptional value and service,” Nicholson emphasized.

“As part of the renovations at the Otter Co-op Gas Bar in Aldergrove, we saw an opportunity to provide Co-op Flex E-85 fuel with one of our dispensers, an exciting product that we’re proud to soon deliver at an affordable price.”

Flex-fuel vehicles can typically be recognized by a visible logo on the vehicle.

Meantime, Otter Co-op gas bar customers can continue to fill up at 248th Street and Fraser Highway during renovations.

 

