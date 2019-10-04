Otter Co-op CEO takes home prestigious ‘entrepreneur of the year’ award

Jack Nicholson has risen through the ranks of Otter Co-op since working as baker in 1990

Langley’s Jack Nicholson took home this year’s Ernst and Young (EY) Pacific region entrepreneur of the year award in the consumer products and services category on Thursday.

EY finalists gathered on Oct. 3 in Vancouver, at the annual awards gala, where an independent panel of judges announced winners in each of nine categories.

Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op, was one of them.

He credited his victory to the “hard-working” team at the company’s first retail operation in Aldergrove, and has led a team of nearly 400 employees across the Lower Mainland and Interior since 2011.

“The ceremony was amazing,” the CEO described, with 137 tables of eight or 10 EY stakeholders or award nominees in attendance.

Nicholson did not expect to take home the award, and as such did not have a speech prepared for the occasion. So he spoke from the heart.

“The Co-op system offers so any educational opportunities no one knows about,” Nicholson told the Aldergrove Star.

Nicholson himself, started in a Co-op bakery at the age of 22 in Drumheller, Alberta.

There, he was given the opportunity to further his education by taking courses to operate and manage the Drumheller bakery.

Nicholson was offered journeyman training in subsequent years for Co-op deli management and grocery management positions, which he took.

Nicholson eventually moved from Saskatchewan to Langley in 2010, and has since taken over as the CEO.

The entrepreneur has harnessed his journey up the ranks to have managed a $6.4-million expansion and reno to the Langley retail centre last year.

Currently, Nicholson has his eyes out for employees in the company to promote from within.

“I’m always looking to push people within our organization – even those who may not feel they’re ready” but excel when given the opportunity of additional training and education, Nicholson said.

“That’s what I love about the co-op system,” he esteemed, being the Co-op-made entrepreneur that he is today.

Nicholson was chosen as a finalist in July for the EY award, amongst 41 others across nine categories, explained EY director Lui Petrollini.

“Unstoppable entrepreneurs are resilient and courageous, and show strong leadership by creating a business culture where risk taking is rewarded,” Petrollini said.

“They’re innovative thinkers who capitalize on market trends and disrupt traditional industries. And they’re doing it all while maintaining strong business integrity and extended community engagement.”

The products and services category considered seven other entrepreneurs for the award against Nicholson, including four doctors from the Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM).

There were initially 1,200 nominees among the nine categories.

Last year, Nicholson also won the Deloitte/Business in Vancouver’s B.C. CEO award in the large company category.

He is also president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Aldergrove Rotary Club.