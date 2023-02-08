Otter co-op members asked to eliminate gender-specific language in rules

Will be voted on at March special meeting

Members of the Aldergrove-based Otter Co-op are being asked to approve changes that would make its written rules non-gender specific.

It is one of a number of changes to be considered at a special meeting of co-op members set for Wednesday, Mar 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Room B, George Preston Recreation Centre at 20699 – 42 Ave.

The proposed “gendered language” amendments to the Otter Farm and Home Cooperative Rules would include “changing all instances of gender-specific language” in the rules, such as “he”, “she”, “him”, and “her”, to be gender- neutral language, such as “they.” “their,” and “them.”

Other proposals would amend the rules governing electronic meetings, which currently say members viewing an Otter electronic general meeting “are not entitled to be included in a quorum and are not entitled to vote on any resolutions at the general meeting, except for the election of directors.”

Under the revised rule, members attending an electronic meeting would be entitled “to vote on any resolutions at the general meeting, including the election of directors, as otherwise authorized under these rules.”

A clause would be added saying if “electronic ballots are used for the election of directors at a general meeting, such electronic ballots must be tallied at the same time as the in-person secret ballots, if any.”

Voting would be allowed at electronic meetings if each member has access, and votes can be counted without identifying how each member voted.

Changes are also proposed for board remuneration, and director purchase requirements.

The complete list of resolutions can be viewed online at the Co-op website.

Members can pre-register at the Otter Co-op Admin Office, or by emailing name, phone and membership number to questions@otter-coop.com by March 3rd, 2023, at 5:00PM.

The notice said that due to limited capacity, only voting members may attend the meeting, without guests.

