Otter Co-op will put $6.6-million back into their member’s wallets

The Otter Co-op is celebrating its ninth year of patronage reimbursement for the 2018 year with $6.6 million in funds being shared with its dedicated members.

This, from total $255.2-million in sales this past year – of fuel, groceries, clothing, housewares, farm supplies and more – will be disturbed among members based on their 2018 purchases.

“This year, Otter has seen tremendous growth with the opening of our West Kelowna Gas Bar and our first liquor store, Liquor on 248th,” Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson said.

“We look forward to the opening of our Mount Lehman Food and Pharmacy store this summer, and look forward to serving all oF our guests for the years to come,” Nicholson added.

The returns will be distributed to members in September during the Co-op’s Equity Days celebrations.

The reimbursed money is said to stay in the community and recipients will be free to spend it as they so choose.

The federal co-operative has within the last five years, returned more than $25.9-million to its members, as well as around $750,000 given to community organizations and local initiatives.

The Aldergrove location still remains the company’s flagship with the retail operation, a feed plant and now the state-of-the-art Liquor on 248th which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Today, the 97-year-old Otter Co-op boasts 19 locations and more than 32,000 active members who share in the profits based on how much they spend.

The Co-op has been serving the Fraser Valley and Interior since 1922, when it was founded by a group of Fraser Valley farmers.

Becoming a member of the Otter Co-op is a currently one-time $10 fee.