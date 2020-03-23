A wildfire burning out of control north of Lytton over the weekend of March 22. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says that 11 crew members are continuing to respond to a wildfire four kilometres north of Lytton that started over the weekend.

The fire is between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 12 and is estimated at 150 hectares. It is listed as Out of Control.

Precipitation in the area overnight on March 23 has helped with fire control, and roads and trails are acting as natural containment lines. Crews are establishing more containment lines at the site, which is located below an area that had previously burned, resulting in a decrease in available fuel.

The smoke is clearly visible from area highways, but Drive BC has not issued any travel advisories in the region.

Local residents are noting that the fire seems calm as of the morning of March 23. It appears to be human-caused.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: Businesses could face $50,000 fines, only 12 B.C. MLAs to sit today
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Just Posted

‘It has without a doubt saved us:” Langley rallies behind restaurant owners during COVID-19 outbreak

Haven Kitchen and Bar announced it would not be opening as scheduled

Langley City, Township, and school district close playgrounds to the public

Apparatuses are wrapped in yellow police tape to discourage use to help slow spread of COVID-19

WEATHER: A risk of thunder and hail forecasted for Langley

A mainly cloudy Monday is expected

BREAKING: Township of Langley to close all park playground apparatuses to help stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City made a similar announcement on Friday, March 20

VIDEO: Avalon Gardens entertains residents with a courtyard serenade Sunday afternoon

Garth and the Guys spread out to perform rockabilly songs to seniors watching from their balconies

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

No, your social insurance number is not cancelled because of COVID-19

A phone scam surfaces in the Lower Mainland

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

Most Read