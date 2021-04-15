Outbreak declared over at Langley care home

Five staff tested positive at Chartwell in Walnut Grove two weeks ago

The COVID-19 outbreak at Langley’s Chartwell Gardens has been declared over just two weeks after it was discovered.

On April 2, five staff at the Walnut Grove-area long-term care centre tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health did not announce any residents testing positive.

The staff members went into self isolation at home, and enhanced control measures were brought in at Chartwell, along with visitor restrictions.

Screening for residents and staff was increased to twice a day.

Mass vaccination of residents in assisted living and long-term care homes, plus care home staff and medical workers, has reduced the number of outbreaks in seniors homes and hospitals even as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the community has climbed in recent weeks.

As of the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, when the Chartwell outbreak was declared over, there were just three active COVID outbreaks in Fraser Health – one at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, one at an assisted living home, and one at a long-term care centre.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley