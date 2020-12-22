Outbreaks declared at four Fraser Valley mushroom farms after dozens of positive COVID-19 cases

Fifty-nine employees at four Highline Farms locations have tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at four mushroom farms operated by Highline Farms. (Google Street View image)

Nearly five dozen workers at four mushroom farms in Langley and Abbotsford have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Fraser Health to declare outbreaks and close the sites.

In a press release issued just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Fraser Health declared outbreaks at four locations operated by Highline Farms. Three of the farms are located in Abbotsford, one is in Langley.

Fraser Health says 59 employees have tested positive for the virus, and that closure orders have been issued.

The farms are located at:

38050 Atkinson Rd., Abbotsford;

28424 Townshipline Rd., Abbotsford;

28243 Townshipline Rd., Abbotsford;

3392 224 St., Langley

“Fraser Health has screened employees at each facility, and case and contact management has taken place,” the health authority said in the release. “Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.”

Fraser Health says it is “working with the business operator to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”