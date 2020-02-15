Photo courtesy of Katie Hogan.

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

The mysterious sight of over a dozen feathered-black carcasses on a rural road between Abbotsford and Chilliwack caused one woman to pull over to get a closer look.

Katie Hogan says she doesn’t know how the flock of birds met their end, but she counted 15 bodies in total.

“The [birds’] insides were out,” she said. “I don’t know what kind of birds they are, but they are smaller than a crow and black.”

Hogan posted a photo of the strange event on No. 4 Road to a community Facebook group. She made a report to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Abbotsford office shortly after.

One Facebook user in the community group suggested the birds might have hit a semi-truck, which frequent the road.

When a similar mass-death of over 50 starlings occurred in Tsawwassen in the fall of 2018, a manager at a wildlife rehabilitation centre said the birds were probably fleeing from a predator when they smacked into the concrete.

The News has reached out for comment from the Ministry of Agriculture, but their offices are closed until Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

RELATED: Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved

