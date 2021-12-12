Overnight overpass repair could delay drivers using 192nd St. crossing

Traffic will be single lane, alternating, from Sunday night to Monday morning

Undated Google Street View image of 192nd St. overpass at Hwy. 1. Traffic will be limited to one alternating lane while repairs to the deck are carried out from 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. (Google)

Traffic across the 192nd St. overpass to Hwy. 1 will be restricted overnight from Sunday, Dec. 12at 11 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 13, at 4 a.m. for concrete deck repairs.

An advisory by Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting said traffic will be reduced to a single lane, alternating.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews, slow down,” the advisory said.

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.

For road and weather condition updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.

