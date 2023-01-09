(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)

(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)

Overnight overpass repair on Surrey/Langley border starts Monday

Lane closures in effect 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly until Feb. 15. Traffic re-routed to HOV lane

Repairs on the 192nd Street underpass on Highway 1 will start Monday night (Jan. 9) and continue until Feb. 15.

Mainroad Contracting announced that the work will be done from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., during which time all westbound lanes will be routed into the HOV lane and the remaining three lanes will be closed.

Delays are expected. Drivers are urged to slow down, and obey traffic control personnel and signs.

The work is to repair damage caused by vehicles striking the overpass.

Two people were hurt when a flatbed truck towing an excavator damaged the 192nd Street overpass on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Images posted to social media showed an overpass girder was damaged in the crash.

Photos taken at the scene showed an damaged excavator on its side, next to an SUV with a crumpled-up front end and smashed-in windshield. A pickup truck also appeared to have been damaged.

.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

trans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New US guidance suggests using drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Next story
Teacher shortage prompts first Lower Mainland school district to hire uncertified teachers

Just Posted

(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)
Overnight overpass repair on Surrey/Langley border starts Monday

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: A house is a home, not a bank

Duane D.O. Gibson will be kicking off his third annual Black Canadian history school tour called Black Music 365 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Chilliwack. (Samantha Pickard/Special to The News)
Black history to be taught by rapper in Lower Mainland classrooms

Langley Rams have have hired former Canadian Bowl quarterback Jordan McCarty as head coach. McCarty has worked as the receiver’s coach and recruiter with the SFU program in the NCAA. (Rams Facebook)
Langley Rams new head coach no stranger to team