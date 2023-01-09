Overnight overpass repair on Surrey/Langley border starts Monday

Lane closures in effect 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly until Feb. 15. Traffic re-routed to HOV lane

Repairs on the 192nd Street underpass on Highway 1 will start Monday night (Jan. 9) and continue until Feb. 15.

Mainroad Contracting announced that the work will be done from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., during which time all westbound lanes will be routed into the HOV lane and the remaining three lanes will be closed.

Delays are expected. Drivers are urged to slow down, and obey traffic control personnel and signs.

The work is to repair damage caused by vehicles striking the overpass.

Two people were hurt when a flatbed truck towing an excavator damaged the 192nd Street overpass on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Images posted to social media showed an overpass girder was damaged in the crash.

Photos taken at the scene showed an damaged excavator on its side, next to an SUV with a crumpled-up front end and smashed-in windshield. A pickup truck also appeared to have been damaged.

anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

