Overnight road closures for paving on 264th Street in Aldergrove

Mainroad contracting issues an advisory for Wednesday night

Some sections of 264th Street in Aldergrove will be closed for paving operations overnight.

Mainroad contracting issued an advisory that three locations will be closed to traffic between 9 p.m. tonight (July 6) and 4:30 a.m. tomorrow (July 7):

The Highway 1 westbound off-ramp to 264th Street, and the 264th Street westbound on-ramp to Highway 1 will be closed, along with a shutdown of the northbound fast lane at the intersection of 264th Street and 16th Avenue.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” the notice said.

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office (604-271-0337) will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.”

For more information visist www.drivebc.ca.

