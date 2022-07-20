Langley Bypass will be closed overnight on three days for paving (Langley Advance Times file)

Overnight road closures for paving on Langley Bypass

Mainroad contracting issues an advisory for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Parts of the Langley Bypass will be closed overnight for paving from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Mainroad contracting issued an advisory that paving operations will be carried out at the Highway 10/Langley Bypass and Glover Road intersection on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. both days.

As well, Highway 10/Langley Bypass from Glover Road to 200th Street westbound will be closed Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” the notice said.

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office (604-271-0337) will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.”

For more information visit www.drivebc.ca.

