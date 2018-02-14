This semi-trailer jackknifed on Hwy. 1 eastbound near the 248 Street overpass in Langley Wednesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Overnight snowfall may have contributed to crash on Hwy. 1 through Langley

Semi jackknifed and ended up in ditch, blocking eastbound traffic

Substantial overnight snowfall may have contributed to an early morning accident that clogged eastbound traffic on Highway 1 through Langley on Wednesday.

A semi truck and trailer jack-knifed and ended up partially off the road just before the 248 Street overpass, causing traffic congestion as far back as 232 Street.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

A snowfall warning issued for the entire Lower Mainland, stretching from Vancouver, through Abbotsford to Hope was issued by Environment Canada around 7:30 p.m. the previous night.

The warning said a moist Pacific front would move across the south coast, bringing a mixture of rain and snow over lower elevations of Metro Vancouver while higher elevations and areas further inland would see accumulations near 10 cm with local amounts up to 15 cm.

The warning was lifted mid-morning.


Traffic was backed up. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

