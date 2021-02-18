Overpasses at 232nd, Glover to be upgraded or replaced

Public consultation on the widening of Highway One – seen here at the 216th Street interchange in Langley – is starting. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents will get to have their say on the plan to widen Highway One from 216th to 264th Streets from now until March 19.

The 10 kilometre stretch of road is to be widened to three full lanes each way to accommodate HOV lanes.

The project also involves building a new Glover Road overpass, replacing an aging structure that has been hit multiple times by over-height trucks in the past decade. The new overpass is to include 2.5 metre cycling lanes on either side and a separate two metre wide sidewalk.

In addition, the existing 232nd Street interchange, is to be replaced and reconfigured, including a three-metre wide multi-use pathway on either side.

The railway bridge east of Glover Road – which has also been hit by over-height vehicles – is to be replaced.

The public open house portion of the consultation has been replaced by an online StoryMap presenation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The StoryMap can be seen online at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/081ebc20f9d84d2cb6827c5ff9fd412f.

The widening of the highway to 216th Street was finished last fall, as part of the completion of the 216th Street interchange, the first new highway interchange in Langley in generations.

The plan is to ease congestion into the Fraser Valley, as more commuters and business traffic from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Langley rely on the highway.

