Owner asks for help finding six shipping containers stolen from Aldergrove residence

Six black axcess box shipping containers have been stolen from. an Aldergrove residence. (Robert Smith/Special to The Star)

Six black Axcess box shipping containers were stolen from an Aldergrove residence on Wednesday, Feb 10.

Owner Robert Smith said the boxes disappeared between the hours of 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. from his property at 264th and 36th Ave.

“Three pick up trucks were spotted on the scene; a five Tonne truck winched the shipping containers one at a time,” Smith explained in a Facebook post.

Smith said he hired a helicopter to look for the containers the next morning but was too late.

“They were either moved further away or stuffed in a barn,” he said. “If anyone saw these containers on someones property or saw them being moved any help would be appreciated.”

The contents were quite valuable – filled with commercial-grade LED Christmas lights.

Smith said he would offer a cash reward for any help leading to their return.

The containers were 20 feet long and 9.6 feet tall and solid black colour.

People can contact Smith through Facebook.

Anyone with information can also call the Langley RCMP at 604- 532-3200, or can leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or via www.solvecrime.

