On Sunday, (Jan. 20), animal control officers from the SPCA removed 20 animals from a house in the 5500 block of 216th Street in Langley, where the 1atatime Rescue Society is based (Langley Advance Times file)

Owner of Langley home, raided by SPCA, files appeal to obtain seized animals

1atatime Rescue Society had 20 animals removed, including dogs, birds, cats, rabbits, and a pig

Animals remain safe and in veterinary care with the SPCA after a private Langley-based animal rescue shelter was raided last month.

Animal control officers removed 20 animals from a house on the 5500-block of 216th Street, where 1atatime Rescue Society is operated by Sandra Simans.

Workers in hazmat suits removed nine dogs, five birds, three cats, two rabbits, and one pig.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations with the SPCA, said Simans has since filed an appeal.

“The owner had 14 days to appeal against the seizure which they did. The animals are undergoing medical treatment, but are not legally ours; we are currently looking after them and providing help and support,” Chortyk said.

The case is now before an SPCA lawyer to determine if Simans’ society, 1atatime Rescue, meets requirements and the animals can be returned to her.

1atatime rescue lost its registered charity status in March of 2019 and has not been renewed.

If it is recommended that the animals not be returned, the case will likely go before a Farm Industry Review Board (FIRB) panel to determine if the animals should be placed in other homes and rescue facilities.

READ MORE: Much-raided Langley animal rescue society loses registered charitable status

“It could take months before we know anything which is unfortunate,” Chortyk explained. “We’d deal with it quickly if we could.”

Chortyk did say all of the animals are in good health.

This is not the first time animals have been seized from Simans and similar appeals and processes have occurred.

In 2012, the SPCA seized 52 dogs and 19 cats from Simans’ Burnaby residence, and in 2016, officials seized 88 animals from her Langley house, including 45 dogs, 18 cats, 24 farm animals including goats, chickens, and ducks, and a turtle.

Simans was ordered to pay more than $81,000 in costs to the SPCA to cover medical expenses.

“It was previously ruled that those animals should stay in our care and she was ordered to pay $81,000 – money which we have not yet seen,” Chortyk added.

Simans has not responded to requests for comment from the Langley Advance Times.

“We will let people know what the decision is as we go along,” Chortyk said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More rain and wind coming for Langley before skies clear on the weekend
Next story
Five more Canadians test positive for the new coronavirus aboard cruise ship

Just Posted

More rain and wind coming for Langley before skies clear on the weekend

Environment Canada issues special weather statement on what residents can expect in the short term

Langley-based Giants suit up to spotlight organ donation

The season features a special game Saturday with a focus on donor registration

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: Feb. 5, 2020 edition

Submissions of details about Langley community events and meetings welcome

Owner of Langley home, raided by SPCA, files appeal to obtain seized animals

1atatime Rescue Society had 20 animals removed, including dogs, birds, cats, rabbits, and a pig

Performing arts centre prospects for Langley stall with City and Township

A space has been proposed for Timms Community Centre in City while Township has no current plans

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Strong winds heading for Lower Mainland

Coquihalla Highway under snow warning

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Most Read