Owner of Langley home, raided by SPCA, files appeal to obtain seized animals

On Sunday, (Jan. 20), animal control officers from the SPCA removed 20 animals from a house in the 5500 block of 216th Street in Langley, where the 1atatime Rescue Society is based (Langley Advance Times file)

Animals remain safe and in veterinary care with the SPCA after a private Langley-based animal rescue shelter was raided last month.

Animal control officers removed 20 animals from a house on the 5500-block of 216th Street, where 1atatime Rescue Society is operated by Sandra Simans.

Workers in hazmat suits removed nine dogs, five birds, three cats, two rabbits, and one pig.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations with the SPCA, said Simans has since filed an appeal.

“The owner had 14 days to appeal against the seizure which they did. The animals are undergoing medical treatment, but are not legally ours; we are currently looking after them and providing help and support,” Chortyk said.

The case is now before an SPCA lawyer to determine if Simans’ society, 1atatime Rescue, meets requirements and the animals can be returned to her.

1atatime rescue lost its registered charity status in March of 2019 and has not been renewed.

If it is recommended that the animals not be returned, the case will likely go before a Farm Industry Review Board (FIRB) panel to determine if the animals should be placed in other homes and rescue facilities.

“It could take months before we know anything which is unfortunate,” Chortyk explained. “We’d deal with it quickly if we could.”

Chortyk did say all of the animals are in good health.

This is not the first time animals have been seized from Simans and similar appeals and processes have occurred.

In 2012, the SPCA seized 52 dogs and 19 cats from Simans’ Burnaby residence, and in 2016, officials seized 88 animals from her Langley house, including 45 dogs, 18 cats, 24 farm animals including goats, chickens, and ducks, and a turtle.

Simans was ordered to pay more than $81,000 in costs to the SPCA to cover medical expenses.

“It was previously ruled that those animals should stay in our care and she was ordered to pay $81,000 – money which we have not yet seen,” Chortyk added.

Simans has not responded to requests for comment from the Langley Advance Times.

“We will let people know what the decision is as we go along,” Chortyk said.

