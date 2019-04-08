The Canadian housing market is starting to speed up this spring. (File photo)

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of housing starts picked up in March.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts climbed to 192,527 units in March, compared with 166,290 units in February.

Economists on average had expected an annual pace of 196,500, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The reading came as starts of urban multiple-unit projects such as condominiums, apartments and townhouses increased 18.6 per cent to 135,894 units in March. The rate of single-detached urban starts rose 12.1 per cent to 42,139 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,494 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 202,279 in March compared with 202,039 in February.

READ MORE: Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

The Canadian Press

