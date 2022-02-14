Pair arrested for stealing gas from trucks in Langley’s Gloucester Industrial Park

A Langley man and a Surrey woman were arrested for siphoning gas from trucks in the Gloucester Industrial Park on Friday, Feb. 11. (Langley Advance Times file)

A man and woman were arrested Friday morning, Feb. 11, for stealing gas in Langley’s Gloucester Industrial Park.

Police were called just after 3 a.m. by an alarm company advising a man and woman, associated to a white pickup truck, was siphoning fuel from trucks.

Officers arrived just as the truck fled at a high rate of speed, colliding with the police car as it left the property.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Kamloops.

The stolen truck was found abandoned nearby and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was able to establish a track and locate both suspects.

A female suspect, a 29-year-old from Surrey, was released at the scene pending further investigation.

The male, a 44-year-old from Langley, was found to be breaching his curfew conditions and was held in custody.

Investigators will forward all the circumstances to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges.

