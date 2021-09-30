Pair continues to share information about missing Langley mom

Dan and Terrance Frisk are putting up signs and notices around the Lower Mainland

Dan and Terrance Frisk have been putting up posters and large signs about missing mother and teacher Naomi Onotera, whom they say is like a member of the family. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Dan and Terrance Frisk have no intention of stopping as they travel around not only Langley but neighbouring communities, putting up missing posters of Naomi Onotera.

“I don’t intend to stop until I know different,” Dan said.

The two brothers who grew up in Langley have known the missing woman since she was a child.

Their niece has been Naomi’s best friend for more than 25 years.

“She and Naomi used to come over and mow my lawn,” said Terrance.

Putting up signs and posters also helps them channel their pain into action.

“This is a different kind of pain,” Dan said.

He likened news of her disappearance to a kick directly in the gut. Even three weeks after the 40-year-old woman was listed as a missing person, they say the pain doesn’t diminish.

They admit to a new level of sadness with the Langley RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spending several days at the family home. The police and forensics experts were at the home from about Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 24.

The brothers are grateful for the support the search has received, from community members, and businesses. For instance Staples has provided plastic sleeves to protect the handbills from the rain, and Signman made large full-colour signs that the Frisks are putting up in the community. Dan noted that the signs are worth almost $600 alone.

“I wanted to make big signs” to catch people’s attention, he explained.

They have put up signs and posters here and even in Coquitlam and other areas since Naomi was seen on store surveillance in Coquitlam.

Their large signs near Naomi’s Langley City home at 200th Street and 50th Avenue has now been adorned with stuffed animals, flowers and other tributes from other community members, a manifestation of the regard people have for the beloved school teacher and mother of a toddler.

The Frisks are encouraging anyone who may have seen Naomi to contact the Langley RCMP in case even the smallest piece of information can help solve her disappearance. Anyone with information can contact the RCMP non-emergency number at 604-532-3200 or the tip line at 604-532-3398.

The police have asked anyone who thinks they may have seen anything related to the case on Aug. 25 or later to call if they have not yet done so.

