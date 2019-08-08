Eagle Acres Dairy near Fort Langley is asking people to share surveillance photos showing trespassers who killed and stole a five-day-old calf. (Eagle Acres Dairy Facebook page)

Pair stab calf to death at rural Langley dairy farm

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Eagle Acres Dairy, and its long-time owners Erin and Brian Anderson, welcomes in people interested in learning about how their milk is produced.

But surveillance footage showed unwelcome visitors in the middle of the night on Aug. 1.

“Two people trespassed onto our property and brutally killed the five-day old calf,” the dairy owners said in a Facebook posting.

Erin Anderson was surprised to see a newborn calf missing from its pen, as well as a considerable “blood trail” leading out of the barn.

After reviewing the farm’s surveillance footage, the owners surprise turned into shock and devastation.

A male suspect was seen shoot the calf from outside the barn four times with a bow-and-arrow, Anderson relayed. A female suspect stood and watched.

The male suspect proceeded to grab an arrow from the dying calf and stab it nearly 15 times, Anderson estimated.

“One person does the act and one person watches,” the owner said, “it was very graphic and serial killer-ish.”

Eagle Acres owners are asking people to share the surveillance photos in hopes of catching the people who committed this cruelty.

“They then loaded the calf into what the RCMP believe to be a high end SUV, possibly a Mercedes or BMW and drove off,” the Facebook posting went on to say.

“We are still mortified,” Anderson admitted.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the police have a file open on the incident. The RCMP will have its technology people assess the surveillance footage to obtain still photos and other evidence which will be used in the investigation.

Largy noted that the calf may not have been dead when it was loaded into the vehicle so if any charges are laid, it would likely include causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Eagle Acres started in 1999. In 2017, it moved to a location near Fort Langley and has always welcomed people from around the globe, including school groups.

Visitors have the opportunity to try out typical dairy farm chores, including milking a cow.

The farm family receives around-the-clock deliveries of seed, milk and other necessities.

“This requires not having a front gate so trucks can drive in when they deliver at night,” Anderson explaing.

It was something the suspects took advantage of when they drove right up to the calving pen.

 

