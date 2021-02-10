Paper delivery driver pepper sprayed in strange South Langley attack

Mounties say the other driver also smashed his victim’s window

A bizarre encounter in South Langley ended with a newspaper delivery driver being pepper sprayed, and Langley RCMP are looking for the culprit.

The delivery driver was on his route just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 5, around 256th Street and 3rd Avenue, when he spotted what he described as a sports car driving erratically, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The deliver driver briefly followed the sports car, then stopped to make a delivery, Largy said.

While he was stopped, the sports car returned, its driver got out, and sprayed the victim with pepper spray. He then smashed the victim’s driver’s side window with an unknown object.

The sports car driver fled north on 256th Street.

The victim was not seriously injured in the strange attack.

Police are also looking for two other suspects, both of whom were caught on camera in recent incidents.

A man who allegedly stole mail from community mailboxes in a Langley City condo on Jan. 27 is described as Caucasian, about 50 to 60 years old, with a slim build, standing 5’8” tall, with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, a blue medical mask and jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Police are also looking for a woman who allegedly stole a purse from an employee locker at the Langley Costco on Jan. 30.

The woman in the image bears some resemblance to a suspect in another recent investigation, including wearing a pink mask that did not cover her nose.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or can leave an anonymous tip for CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via www.solvecrime.ca.

