Paramedics tend to driver after car-train collision in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Canada Pacific Rail on Wednesday night, May 19, 2021 after a collision between a car and a train. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near the 203rd Street and Maple Crescent intersection. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Canada Pacific Rail on Wednesday night, May 19, 2021 after a collision between a car and a train. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near the 203rd Street and Maple Crescent intersection. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Canada Pacific Rail on Wednesday night after a collision between a car and a train.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near the 203rd Street and Maple Crescent intersection.

A witness on scene confirmed the driver of the vehicle was attended to by paramedics, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Others took to social media describing how shaken up they were having witnessed the collision, describing how the driver of the vehicle drove through the rail crossing guards that did activate to warn a train was approaching.

The News has reached out to CP Rail and BC Ambulance for comment.

Today on the other side of the country, a day following the crash, the federal government is set to announce new funding to improve rail safety across Canada.

.@Transport_gc: Minister Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary Martinez Ferrada, and MPs Longfield and van Koeverden will make a virtual announcement tomorrow at 1 p.m. Eastern Time about renewing a funding program to support #RailSafety. https://t.co/xhvKegiCis — GC Newsroom (@NewsroomGC) May 19, 2021

Federal officials are scheduled to make the announcement Thursday at 1 p.m. EST. Stay tuned for updates.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP RailMaple Ridge