Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Shortreed Community Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) is raising concerns over Langley School District’s handling of a power outage on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School had staged a sit-in strike in protest of an order from the school district after power went out.

A windstorm shut off the lights at six schools in Langley – including Shortreed – prompting the Langley School District to send students home for the day.

The district’s policy is to have teachers re-deploy to another school and work from there, but many felt that directive was unsafe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Synesael, president of PAC, addressed a letter to Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education, to express concerns after a parent meeting was held.

“On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, the lower mainland of BC experienced a wind storm which caused widespread power outages. Our school lost power beginning around 1 a.m., and it was not restored until around 4 p.m. As a result, school was closed for the day. Staff at Shortreed were told to re-deploy to another school in our district so that they could continue to work, as it was “not safe” to work in the school building.

We have become aware that this is the policy in several school districts in the province of BC. Given the current global pandemic we are experiencing with regards to COVID-19, several teachers chose not to accept this redirection. They felt it was not safe for them to enter a different school environment, potentially putting themselves, their families, our students, and another entire school community at risk due to breaking their cohorts.

They were not given the option to work from home, but were told they could use a personal day. Instead, our teachers stood up for their beliefs and the safety of our school community, and protested this redirection.

We, as parents, fully support and commend these teachers for their actions. The Provincial Health Office and Dr. Bonnie Henry have been encouraging employers to permit working from home whenever possible, especially throughout our current restrictions. However, our teachers were not given that option.

This redirection of staff to other schools may be standard procedure in school districts; however, COVID-19 is not a standard situation. As parents, we do not want our children potentially exposed to this virus because their teachers were sent to work at another school. Yes, staff could have been segregated in a single classroom; however, they would still need to access the staff washroom, thus mixing cohorts.

In addition, it would be very difficult to socially distance two dozen teachers from various cohorts in a single classroom. Students are not permitted to mingle outside of their cohort – why should teachers be expected to work in an entirely different school community?

We are asking for your consideration in directing school districts to amend this policy during the Covid-19 global pandemic. We believe school districts should allow teachers to work from home remotely in unforeseen situations such as power outages or snow days, where they do not have students to teach, and it is deemed “un-safe” for them to remain in the school building.

In light of how quickly and easily this virus can spread, sometimes even when there are precautions in place, we believe it is un-safe for staff to be sent to other schools to work, when they are fully capable of working remotely from home.

Throughout this pandemic, our teachers at Shortreed, like many others, have continually had to think on their feet, adjust their teaching strategies, and work hard to ensure that our children are not only being educated, but feel safe and secure as well. You should know that the staff at Shortreed continually go above and beyond for our children.

Not only do they provide excellent educational opportunities, but work hard to foster a community of care, kindness, and belonging. We stand behind them 100 per cent.”

READ MORE: Shortreed teachers stage sit-in to defy orders deemed ‘not COVID safe’

Langley School District released a statement on Wednesday, noting that teachers and staff at sites that did not have power resume at the start of the day were redeployed to other District sites.

“Due to health and safety, it is standard District practice for teachers and staff to work at other sites that are operational when a school is closed due to power outages or other unforeseen events. All of our sites have strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place including measures for any staff working temporarily in the building whether they are from another school or the District office,” the statement read.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior
Next story
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

Just Posted

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times) The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

RCMP have not confirmed the incident is link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Jeff Laurie made a trip to Derby Reach Regional Park, following the recent flooding. He was most impressed with how the water on the trail offered some great reflections. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Flooding leads to reflection

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Local letter writer expects more people turning to prayer during pandemic. (File photo)
LETTER: More people likely turn to prayer during pandemic, Langley man contends

Pandemic, politics and the economy are giving people reason to call on a higher power, he writes

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had a helicopter rescue in Golden Ears Park on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Helicopter Rescue in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows search team assists injured hiker

Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has opened two domes where customers can enjoy wine tastings and local goodies. (Photo by Megan Ashley Creative)
Abbotsford winery first in Fraser Valley to open wine-tasting domes

Singletree Winery offers two themed transparent enclosures

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) as COVID-19 positive cases rise in the Williams Lake region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

BC Emergency Health Services has sent a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to the lakecity

Most Read