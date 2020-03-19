Parents warned to stay away from playgrounds in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

In further measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 play equipment is being closed

Both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are taking further steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, with an announcement of further closures made this evening.

In addition to closing the recreation facilities and local libraries earlier this week, both muncipalities announced similar efforts to curtail the spread of the virus through use of municipal playgrounds.

Within hours of each other, both communities closed playgrounds – but not parks.

On social media this afternoon, Pitt Meadows confirmed they’re closing all playgrounds, play structures, and play boxes until further notice.

“Please enjoy the park areas and open spaces and practice proper social distancing,” the posting read, offering more information and updates online at pittmeadows.ca/covid19.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows shuts down its rec buildings in COVID-19 fight

Similarly, Maple Ridge issued a warning about play structures late in the afternoon, too. It came from David Boag, Maple Ridge’s parks, recreation, and facilities manager.

“Out of an abundance of caution around the spread of COVID-19, city staff are posting signs on playground structures throughout the community advising people to refrain from using these amenities until further notice,” he said.

Park spaces will remain open with staff enhancing the cleaning of bathroom facilities.

“We are counting on the cooperation of the community, especially parents, to follow the advice around social distancing as recommended by the BC Centre for Disease Control,” he said. “Thank you for your patience as we work to protect the public and City staff from COVID-19.”

Maple Ridge also announced today that public access to more municipal facilities are prohibited.

The city’s bylaw office, as well as the operations centres are closed to the public effective tomorrow, Friday (March 20).

READ RELATED: Maple Ridge closes doors on public buildings in COVID-19 combat

Staff will still work to ensure city operations run smoothly, insisted Boag.

“We’re just doing business a bit differently,” he said.

Whenever possible, people were being asked to use their eServices available at mapleridge.ca/eservices.

Or, for any other inquiries, Maple Ridge residents are being asked to call the main switchboard at 604-463-5221 during normal business hours.

• Stay tuned to The News for updates as they come available

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

