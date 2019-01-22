Parking rules could limit ‘tandem’ spots in Langley

The Township is considering limits on restrictive parking in townhouse complexes.

Developers could face restrictions on building ‘tandem’ parking for townhouses in the future in Langley Township. (Black Press Media files)

Tandem parking could be slashed for future townhouse developments in Langley, in a bid to improve parking for residents in higher-density areas.

On Monday, council gave tentative approval to a bylaw to require that no more than 50 per cent of parking spots in new townhouse developments be in the “tandem” configuration.

Tandem parking are placed one in front of the other, like two riders on a tandem bicycle. That means that getting the inner car out of the garage or parking spot may require shuffling the other car around if it is parked there, too.

“I’m not going to support this, I still think 50 per cent is way too high,” said Councillor Kim Richter.

Coun. Eric Woodward asked for an amendment that would have limited tandem parking to as little as 15 per cent, with an average of 2.5 parking stalls per home.

He noted that most recent developments had between zero and 30 per cent of their units oriented to have tandem parking stalls.

“I view this as kind of a meaningless restriction when no one’s going even close to that,” Woodward said.

The amendment was defeated.

Requiring side-by-side parking has a small impact on affordability, but Township staff estimated it will be less than five per cent of the cost of a townhouse.

“I don’t think anyone is delighted with the idea of tandem parking, but there are some balancing considerations,” said Coun. Petrina Arnason.

She also noted the complaints about parking issues in the fast-growing higher-density neighbourhoods in Willoughby.

The possible effect on the cost of housing was also noted by Coun. Bob Long.

“We haven’t seen too many 100 per cents,” said Long. He could only think of one development, in Aldergrove, that uses all tandem parking.

“I have no problem whatsoever with tandem parking,” Long said.

Affordability was also on the mind of Coun. Blair Whitmarsh, who said he initially wanted to see zero tandem parking, but worried about the effect it would have on the cost of housing.

“I’d like to hear from the public,” Whitmarsh said.

Local residents will now get a chance to comment on tandem parking at an upcoming public hearing, before council takes its final vote on the matter.

The council has had numerous debates about parking levels at townhouse and condo complexes over the past few years, as Willoughby has undergone rapid development.

Residents, even those in single-family developments, have complained about a lack of street parking during the day, making it difficult for relatives or tradespeople to visit.

To draft the bylaw, Township staff looked at how other communities deal with tandem parking. Burnaby allows no tandem parking at all, while Maple Ridge and Abbotsford allow 100 per cent of townhouse parking to be tandem. Surrey and Richmond allow 50 per cent tandem parking, and Coquitlam allows 33 per cent.