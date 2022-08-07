The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parliamentary committee to begin study of RCMP’s use of cellphone spyware

Tools covertly obtain data from phones, computers

A parliamentary committee will begin exploring RCMP’s use of spyware on Monday.

The House of Commons ethics and privacy committee called for a summer study after the RCMP revealed its use of tools that covertly obtain data from devices like phones and computers.

The RCMP says it has gotten warrants to use tools that collect text messages and emails and can remotely turn on cameras and microphones in 10 investigations.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called for a discussion of the legal safeguards needed around the use of this technology.

Privacy and technology lawyer David Fraser says it’s important that a higher level of scrutiny is applied to the warrants police are requesting.

Witnesses appearing during the scheduled two days of hearings include Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, current and former privacy commissioners, and RCMP officers who oversaw the use of spyware.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadacybersecurityParliamentprivacyRCMP

Previous story
AT YOUR SERVICE – Langley Township should consider schools for future cooling centres
Next story
18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting on Burnaby highway: police

Just Posted

Dane Dobbie, Curtis Dickson and Robert Church each had three or more goals as the Team Canada alum combined for 10 goals and 22 points in the Langley Thunder’s 15-9 victory in game one of the WLA semi-final series at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Aug. 6. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder take game one of WLA semifinal

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Rotary Clubs of Langley volunteer Lara Petrie was at the Otter Co-op, one of a small group who were promoting RibFest and handling in-person 50-50 ticket sales for the Mega draw that raises money for local charities. Tickets can also be purchased online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Jackpot for Rotary Clubs of Langley Mega 50-50 draw continues to grow

Monkeypox virus. (Special to Black Press Media)
IN OUR VIEW: Monkeypox vaccine secrecy is harmful

Fraser Valley Bandits forward Thomas Kennedy (Photo Credit: Fraser Valley Bandits, Canadian Elite Basketball League)
Fraser Valley Bandits forward could be the next player of the year