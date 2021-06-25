Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

An application was submitted by David Ennis’ lawyers to extend the hearing deadline for day parole

The fate of a Kelowna murderer has now been pushed back to September.

David William Ennis, convicted of the Wells Gray murders which took place 39 years ago, has been granted a new date for his parole hearing.

Originally set for July, but Ennis — previously known as David Shearing — and his counsel applied for an extension for the hearing as they were not ready to present their documents and application for day parole, an inside source told Black Press Media.

Documents had to be delivered to the Parole Board by May 1 but the application for day parole by Ennis has changed the timeline for his full review, meaning the deadline to submit impact statements and other documents have also been pushed back to July 15.

Ennis was convicted of murdering George and Edith Bentley of Port Coquitlam along with their daughter Jackie Johnson, her husband Bob and their two daughters Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, of West Kelowna at a Wells Gray Park campsite.

After shooting the four adults as they sat around a campfire, Ennis held the two girls captive for a week, sexually assaulting and torturing them before killing them. He then put all six bodies in the family car and set it on fire.

A petition was launched in February to deny Ennis parole. As of June 25, the online petition had over 95,000 signatures.

Ennis is eligible for parole every five years but hasn’t had a hearing since 2012.

Those interested in supporting can sign the petition.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter