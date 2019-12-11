Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Ambulance paramedics were sent to the school Wednesday morning

Walnut Grove Secondary students were kept in their classrooms for part of Wednesday morning after ambulances were called for a student in medical distress.

The incident started at about 9:30 a.m., according to Langley School District spokesperson Joanne Abshire.

Students and teachers were directed to stay in their classrooms, but there was no threat to staff or other students, she said. Classes continued during the partial lockdown.

The incident did not fit the district’s criteria for an official lockdown or a “hold and secure” situation.

BC Ambulance Services were called in. According to emergency response scanner traffic, the initial call was for someone with “shortness of breath.”

A letter will be going home to parents about the incident, Abshire said.