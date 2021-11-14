PHOTOS: ‘Atmospheric river’ drenches Lower Mainland, leading to flash flooding

An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)An atmospheric river has led to flooding across Metro Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Parts of the Lower Mainland could be drenched by up to 150 millimetres of rain by Monday (Nov. 15).

According to Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, Whistler and parts of the Sunshine Coast could get 100 millimetres while the Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley could see as much as 150 millimetres.

Environment Canada said the rain will be brought by a “significant atmospheric river” that “will bring copious amounts of rain and near record temperatures to the B.C. south coast today through Monday.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

The rain is expected to be heaviest this afternoon and tonight ahead of the cold front. The heavy rain is expected to ease Monday as the cold front pushes it out of the region.

The heavy rainfall could lead to washouts, debris flow and pooling water, while local river levels will rise and river flows will increase.

Environment Canada is asking people in the area to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Heavy rain floods roads in Langley
Next story
Edmonton’s Nabati Foods racing to bring plant-based ‘egg’ to global markets

Just Posted

Langley Realtor and volunteer Michele Cartwright with a trunk-load of donations during the 2019 Realtors Care Blanket Drive. (FVREB/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Realtors Care Blanket Drive in support of Langley charities begins Monday

A car waded through a puddle at the intersection of 200th Street and 91A Avenue on Sunday morning, as a heavy rainstorm hit. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Heavy rain floods roads in Langley

Navy and RCMP personnel were at the Murrayville Remembrance Day ceremony. The service was online with limited space for the public to attend in person. Other local services asked the public not to attend and were live streamed. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley writer questions how many seniors were tech savvy enough to watch Nov. 11 event

Langley Rams are Cullen Cup champions for the third time, following a rain-soaked defensive battle with the Oakanagan Sun at McLeod stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 (Rams twitter feed)
Langley Rams win Cullen Cup