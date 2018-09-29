John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Patient airlifted after crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Crash was 1 street over from fatal crash a week ago and a street over in another direction from a 2017 fatal

A patient has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, not far from a fatal crash just over a week ago.

The crash involved two vehicles at Campbell Road and Dixon Road, just one street down from the fatal involving a box van and a semi truck at Dixon Road and No. 5 Road on Sept. 19.

RELATED: One dead after serious crash in rural Abbotsford

RELATED: Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

The area has been the location of several other fatal crashes, including a crash at Campbell and Marion roads in January 2017.

Both the SUV and truck in Saturday’s crash appeared to receive fairly significant damage, and both were off the road on a farm property as a result of the crash.

The reason for the crash is not yet known, though a local told The News that cars often speed in the area.

The News will update with more information as it becomes available.

