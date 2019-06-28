Patient from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital ‘unlawfully at large’: RCMP

Adam Yuan Gorges, 29, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. Thursday

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a patient after he didn’t return back to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

Adam Yuan Gorges, 29, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police said that Gorges may present a risk to himself or the public and are urging the public to call 911 if they spot him.

Gorge is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He is 5/9” and roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a rust-coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-19378.

