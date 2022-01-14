TransLink photo of Pattullo Bridge

TransLink photo of Pattullo Bridge

Pattullo Bridge closed overnight in one direction this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for annual inspection and maintenance

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed in one direction overnight on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for annual bridge maintenance and inspection.

The lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 the bridge will be closed southbound (toward Surrey) and on Monday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 it will be closed northbound (toward New Westminster) between those hours.

“Affected Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives during these nights. N19 bus trips will be re-routed over the Alex Fraser Bridge during the closures,” a TransLink bulletin advises.” The Pattullo Bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency vehicles in both directions at all times. Affected bridge users should plan for up to 30 additional minutes of travel time before leaving for their commute.”

Click here to learn more about the TransLink Maintenance and Repair Program.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreyTransLink

Previous story
Escaped Surrey inmate back in custody
Next story
B.C.’s Omicron wave following world pattern of peaking, declining

Just Posted

Langley Trappers last played Aldergrove in October. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley/Aldergrove battle to take place on ice today

My Tween and Me is an eight-week program designed to help parents and children build a strong relationship while addressing hard-to-talk-about issues. (Langley Children Committee)
Trained counsellors to help Langley parents address difficult subjects with children

The Vancouver Giants will be playing the Prince George Cougars again this weekend after returning from a COVID-19-related delay.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Vancouver Giants resume play after pause due to COVID

Todd Hauptman and Tanya Tait, both Langley residents at the time of the transplant in 2010, are still in regular contact after she donated a kidney to Todd. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Time for B.C. to follow Nova Scotia on organ donation