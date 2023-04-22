Pay increase a ‘welcome relief’ for B.C. foster parents

Foster parents have been struggling for many years, according to foster parent Julie Holmlund

Julie Holmlund and her husband have been foster parents since 2009, and have adopted seven of the children they initially fostered. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Increased payments are a welcome relief for the fostering community.

Earlier this month, the province announced an increase to the rate for kinship, out-of-care, and foster caregivers caring for children 11 and younger from $1,024.64 to $1,465.86. Payments also increased for caregivers caring for children age 12 to 18 from $1,124.19 to $1,655.91.

Inflation has impacted everyone in the province, but foster parents have been struggling for many years, said foster parent Julie Holmlund.

Holmlund, president of BC Foster Parents Association (BCFPA) located in Langley, has been a foster parent with her husband for 14 years.

Foster parents received a small increase in the maintenance fee in 2017, but have not had a service fee increase since 2008, she said.

“This increase means healthier choices in the grocery store, ability to to pay household bills and not dip into credit cards to make monthly payments. For some families it meant they could now afford the professional photos for their youth who are graduating,” explained Holmlund.

The additional pay allows room in the budget for a new bike, dinner out for special occasions, or family activities like the movies or bowling, or a vacation, she added.

“With utilities and groceries increasing so fast and inflation in every aspect of our lives, it has been next to impossible to make ends meet.”

The increase comes four years after the last increase for foster parents in 2019, which provided an additional $179 per month. This year’s increase is the second implemented since the NDP was elected to office in 2017.

“Boosting payments for kinship, out-of-care, and foster caregivers is crucial to making sure they can continue to deliver the safe and caring homes children and youth need to develop, thrive, and lay the foundation for healthy adult lives,” said Mitzi Dean, the minister of child and family development.

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development announced a pay increase for caregivers that went into effect April 1. (B.C. government/Black Press Media files)

The number of children and youth in care for the 2021/22 year was 5,037.

“We love that we have grown our family through adoption. We have learned many things from the children we have fostered. Fostering has made me a better human being,” Holmlund said.

Budget 2023 provides $84.9 million to the Ministry of Children and Family Development to boost monthly caregiver rates, which will benefit approximately 4,700 caregivers.

There are about 70 active foster caregiver homes in Langley.

Service payments for caregivers supporting children or youth with increased physical, mental, behavioural or emotional needs also received about a 30 per cent increase — the first since 2009.

The maintenance rates for foster and kinship caregivers increased as well by up to 47 per cent, which gives extended family members caring for children who can’t reside at home support too.

“We are so relieved and so appreciative of this increase,” Holmlund said.

Holmlund and her husband have adopted seven of the children they initially fostered, which she said can be a long process but worth it.

“Every town in B.C. would welcome more applications for foster parents. I would ask anyone that would consider this lifestyle to give your local ministry of child and family development office a call and ask questions and find out if this is a good fit for you and your family.”

The service fee payment increase went into effect on April 1.

For more information about fostering, people can visit https://bcfosterparents.ca/foster-caregiving/.

