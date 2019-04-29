Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

A 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after they were hit by a truck in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on the northeast corner of East 12 Avenue and Kingsway, police said in a statement.
The pedestrian was waiting to cross Kingsway when they were struck by a northbound truck in the curb lane.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.
