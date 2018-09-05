Pedestrian, 72, hit in Langley City crosswalk

Police report increase in incidents where drivers have failed to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks

A 72-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was knocked down by an SUV Wednesday morning in a Langley City crosswalk at the intersection of 200 Street and 53 Avenue, near the Nicomekl Elementary School.

Police said the pedestrian was walking in the marked crosswalk, while the walk sign was on, from the west side heading east when a westbound Lexus SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman on 53 Avenue made a left turn to go south on 200 street.

The pedestrian was taken to Langley Memorial Hospital with a forehead injury and leg pain.

The SUV driver remained on the scene and was co-operative, RCMP said.

It happened around 7 a.m.

Langley RCMP Traffic Section Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill said police are seeing an increase of pedestrian collisions in crosswalks where the pedestrian has the walk sign and driver is not yielding.

Last week, the Times reported on a pedestrian getting hit on the corner of 56 Avenue and 201A Street in Langley City around noon while she was walking in the crosswalk.

The victim was treated for what the police report described as “minor facial injuries.”

Section 179(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act states that pedestrians have the right of way when in a crosswalk:

” … the driver of a vehicle must yield the right of way to a pedestrian where traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation when the pedestrian is crossing the highway in a crosswalk and the pedestrian is on the half of the highway on which the vehicle is travelling, or is approaching so closely from the other half of the highway that he or she is in danger.”



