Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley

Man was crossing against the light, police said

Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A 78-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing against the light on 88th Avenue at 201st Street in Langley on Monday morning, Aug. 8, RCMP reported.

He was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand, face and body, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police closed off the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley after a pedestrian was hit Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

According to police, witnesses told them the pedestrian did not have the walk signal when he was hit by the SUV, which was turning west onto 88th Avenue and its driver was unable to see the pedestrian in time.

It happened at 7:10 a.m.

Police blocked off the intersection for several hours, redirecting traffic through the nearby shopping centre parking lot while they interviewed witnesses.

