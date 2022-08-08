Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley

Man was crossing against the light, police said

A 78-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing against the light on 88th Avenue at 201st Street in Langley on Monday morning, Aug. 8, RCMP reported.

He was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand, face and body, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police closed off the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley after a pedestrian was hit Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police closed off the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley after a pedestrian was hit Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

According to police, witnesses told them the pedestrian did not have the walk signal when he was hit by the SUV, which was turning west onto 88th Avenue and its driver was unable to see the pedestrian in time.

It happened at 7:10 a.m.

Police blocked off the intersection for several hours, redirecting traffic through the nearby shopping centre parking lot while they interviewed witnesses.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two dead in three-vehicle crash in Langley

READ ALSO: Two injured in crash that damaged 192nd Street overpass above Hwy. 1

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south
Next story
B.C. mining company fined $35K over ads masquerading as journalism

Just Posted

Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley

Cyclists (from left) Richard Blaschek, Mike Woodard and Timo Itkonen set off this month to complete the Cycling 4 Water journey that started last year to raise awareness and money for water wells in Africa. (Submitted photo)
Trio to cycle to the Arctic Ocean to fund wells in Africa

Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel was among the politicians at Friday’s announcement of $777,000 in federal funding for green energy systems for the Salishan Place by the River building, now under construction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Ottawa pays for green heating systems at new Fort Langley museum

It took almost three years, but the Mann family’s 1971 Mercedes is running and will be at Langley Good Times Cruise-In on Sept. 10. Harnek Mann, who spent the past few years rebuilding the engine in the otherwise original collector car, was the first to register for this year’s charity show. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Father and son debut car at Langley Good Times Cruise-In