Collision happened on Cambie Street around 3 a.m.

A 25-year-old Vancouver pedestrian is dead after being hit by a blue SUV on Cambie Street early on Sunday morning.

According to police, the collision happened between a northbound SUV driven by a 39-year-old Richmond woman and a male pedestrian mid-block between West 19th and 20th Avenue just after 3 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

The driver was unhurt and is cooperating with police.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

