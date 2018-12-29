Pedestrian hit by ‘passenger vehicle’ in Surrey intersection: RCMP

Police say there are ‘serious potentially life threatening injuries’ in the collision

Police are on scene of an accident at 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Saturday morning (Dec. 29). (Photo: Black Press file)

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29: Surrey RCMP now say it was not a bus involved in the collision “as previously indicated,” but it was a “passenger vehicle” involved in the crash.

Surrey RCMP say they are on scene of a crash in Newton where a pedestrian was hit by a “passenger vehicle.”

A pedestrian was hit at the intersection on 152nd Street and 68 Avenue around 7:20 a.m.. on Saturday (Dec. 29), according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said there are “serious potentially life threatening injuries involved in this collision.”

RCMP had 152nd Street between 72nd and 66th avenues closed to traffic for more than four hours.

The road, 152nd Street, re-opened before 1 p.m.

Police say a pedestrian was struck around 7:20 a.m., adding there are "serious and potentially life threatening injuries involved in this collision." #SurreyBC @SurreyRCMP https://t.co/2vQlPHWxBp — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) December 29, 2018



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter