Police are on scene of an accident at 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Saturday morning (Dec. 29). (Photo: Black Press file)

Pedestrian hit by ‘passenger vehicle’ in Surrey intersection: RCMP

Police say there are ‘serious potentially life threatening injuries’ in the collision

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29: Surrey RCMP now say it was not a bus involved in the collision “as previously indicated,” but it was a “passenger vehicle” involved in the crash.

Surrey RCMP say they are on scene of a crash in Newton where a pedestrian was hit by a “passenger vehicle.”

A pedestrian was hit at the intersection on 152nd Street and 68 Avenue around 7:20 a.m.. on Saturday (Dec. 29), according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said there are “serious potentially life threatening injuries involved in this collision.”

RCMP had 152nd Street between 72nd and 66th avenues closed to traffic for more than four hours.

The road, 152nd Street, re-opened before 1 p.m.


