Pedestrian hit in Surrey, RCMP say

Police called to 108 Avenue and 140 Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP say the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street is closed in all directions following a crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday (Oct. 14, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street has reopened in all directions following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police were called the area at 5:39 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 14) after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the pedestrian had “significant injuries” and was taken to hospital. The driver, she added, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators from the Surrey RCMP Criminal Investigation Team were on scene all morning, and the intersection was shut down in all directions for several hours.

Police are now looking for any dash-cam footage or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collisionsurrey rcmp