Two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of Essendene and Montrose avenues Saturday morning, leaving a man in serious condition and a youth with minor injuries. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Pedestrian in serious condition after hit by car downtown Abbotsford

A youth was also hit, suffered minor injuries, police say

A man is in serious condition and a youth suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Abbotsford.

The two were struck by a vehicle at Essendene and Montrose avenues at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man was taken to hospital, and police closed the intersection while they investigate, police said in a Facebook post.

It isn’t immediately clear when the intersection will reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-859-5225.

