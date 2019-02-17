Pedestrian in serious condition after hit by car downtown Abbotsford

A man is in serious condition and a youth suffered minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Abbotsford.
The two were struck by a vehicle at Essendene and Montrose avenues at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The man was taken to hospital, and police closed the intersection while they investigate, police said in a Facebook post.
It isn’t immediately clear when the intersection will reopen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 604-859-5225.
