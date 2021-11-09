Coquitlam RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are now on scene investigating the collision. (Coquitlam RCMP photo)

Pedestrian killed after morning collision in Coquitlam

A 25-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in Coquitlam Tuesday morning

A 25-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Coquitlam Tuesday morning (Nov. 9).

Emergency service crews responded to the scene just before 7 am. Once on scene, they located a 25-year-old woman with critical injuries after she was struck by a Dodge Ram truck.

First responders administered life-saving measures before the woman was transported to hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Coquitlam RCMP’s Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are now on scene investigating.

The driver is cooperating with police and impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Shaughnessy Street is closed between Pitt Road and Marshall Avenue and will remain closed for several hours.

