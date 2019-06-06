UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

A senior has been killed in a hit-and-run involving a semi-truck in Burnaby, according to police.

The man, 75, was walking in the area of Marine Way and Boundary Road at about 11:20 a.m., when he was struck, police said in a news release Thursday. According to witnesses, he was not in a marked crosswalk.

RCMP are now looking for a semi-truck pulling a dark red shipping container.

“Witnesses say the driver stopped briefly at the scene and then continued driving eastbound on Marine Way,” Mounties said.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call police at 604-646-9999.

The area will be closed until further notice.

Traffic Alert: Police are currently on scene at a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Driver did not stay on scene. The area around Marine Way and Boundary Road is currently closed. Avoid the area – more updates to follow. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 6, 2019

