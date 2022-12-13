Pedestrian killed in collision in Langley City

A 58-year-old Surrey woman has died after she was struck by a car in the parking lot of the casino in Langley City on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The woman was hit around 5:15 p.m. in a relatively slow-speed collision, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson of the Langley RCMP.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. She later died, Van Herk said.

The Langley RCMP Traffic Section is still running an ongoing investigation with the help of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the collision, and there was no obvious immediate cause of the incident, Van Herk said.

READ ALSO: Black ice sends cars slipping and sliding in Langley Friday

READ ALSO: Langley Township may separate its RCMP from shared force with City

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashfatal collisionLangley CityLangley RCMP