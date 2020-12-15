Pedestrian killed in collision near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary

Police say unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic and onto sidewalk

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, ultimately resulting in the death of a pedestrian. (Lauren Collins photo)

Surrey RCMP is currently on the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Newton.

According to a news release issued just after 4 p.m. Dec. 15, police were alerted to an incident involving two vehicles – one of them driverless – and a pedestrian at approximately 2:45 p.m., near 144 Street and 61A Avenue, near Sullivan Heights Secondary.

“Early indications are that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle. The unoccupied cargo truck then continued travelling onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, a woman,” the release states.

Surrey Fire Service and BC Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. Efforts to revive the pedestrian were unsuccessful.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators.

Lengthy road closures are in effect on 144 Street, between 60 and 64 avenues.

Anyone with more information about the collision, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

