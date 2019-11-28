Shane MacKichan photo.

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Shane MacKichan photo.

A pedestrian was struck and killed this morning in Abbotsford.

A woman was walking across the Peardonville and Clearbrook roads intersection around 5 a.m. when she was hit by a pick-up truck, according to Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

“Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a woman in her 40’s who had been struck by a pick-up truck. The woman was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, however, has succumbed to her injuries,” Bird said. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police. She did not sustain any injuries.”

The intersection is blocked off and will remain closed until the investigation by traffic analysts is complete.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking citizens to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access.

“Names will not be released at this time. We offer our condolences to the deceased woman’s family and friends,” Bird said.

