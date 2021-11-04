This is the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on the highway in Abbotsford in under a month. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

This is the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on the highway in Abbotsford in under a month. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Collision shuts down eastbound lanes between Abbotsford and Chilliwack for 7 hours

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Wednesday night (Nov. 3).

Emergency services were called at about 7:45 p.m. to the scene between Whatcom Road and the No. 3 Road exit and found a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes, according to Abbotsford Police.

“Sadly, the pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries. AbbyPD is currently confirming the identity of the deceased and have no further details,” said a police press release.

“The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is cooperating with this investigation.”

The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed for seven hours, reopening just after 3 a.m.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, Abbotsford Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are all taking part in the investigation.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from anyone who might have been travelling on the highway near the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

This is the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on the highway in Abbotsford in under a month.

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by semi-truck on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordfatal collision

Previous story
Marine watchdog urges federal government to crack down on seafood fraud
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Just Posted

A date for the launch of the family heritage group has not been announced. Those interested are encouraged to check with the Alder Grove Heritage Society Facebook page for updates. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Discovering our history

One of the 20 vendors at the iMADE market in Fort Langley on Saturday, Oct. 30. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Return to in-person craft fairs celebrated by organizer of Langley iMADE event

Earth Ninjas harvested four bags of trash during a Halloween morning patrol of Fraser Highway in Aldergrove. Valerie York, Jocelyn Titus, Marie Puls stand behind York siblings Taylor and Kali, in the skeleton suit.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A serial killer, a skeleton and scary redneck pick up trash in Aldergrove

Charlene Masse (far left) seen with children and grandchildren during a get-together at Grouse Mountain before the pandemic hit, and Loretta Solomon (right) with some of her grandchildren. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grandparents helping look after grandkids: why it’s good for both sides