Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Vancouver

A 71-year-old woman was sent to hospital after a hit-and-run in South Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

The woman was crossing South-East Marine Drive on a crosswalk just before 1 p.m. on Sunday when she was struck by a silver minivan, according to Vancouver police. The driver of the van did not stop.

A pedestrian has been struck at Victoria Drive and SE Marine Drive, & has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Victoria is closed in both directions and two of three westbound lanes on Marine Drive are also closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. #VanTraffic — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 31, 2019

Witnesses stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe to have located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in New Westminster.

Victoria Drive is closed in both directions, including two lanes westbound on South East Marine Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.



