Pedestrian takes turn for worse after Langley crash

At first, police said, man was talking and alert after getting hit

A 32-year-old man was said to be alert and talking after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday night in Langley, but after he took a turn for the worse, he was transported to hospital, RCMP said.

The pedestrian was crossing the street near 202A Street and 72B Avenue around 9 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.

While the injured man appeared alert after the incident and even left the scene, he was later taken to hospital after his condition worsened.

As of Tuesday morning, the pedestrian had improved and his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.